Koyambedu market website to list prices

CHENNAI: Knowing the prices of vegetables, flowers, and fruits being sold in the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex (KWMC) will be easier and just a click away as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), which maintains the market, has decided to launch an exclusive web portal for one of the largest markets in Asia.



According to CMDA, the new website will have daily commodity rates and details of past prices. The officials of the Market Management Committee (MMC) that manages the affairs of the market as well as traders will upload the price list for vegetables, fruits, and flowers every day.

Export and import prices will also be available online. Presently, only daily prices of vegetables are released on CMDA’s official website, but prices of fruits and flowers are not available online.

Apart from providing price details to the public, the new website will also assist the MMC and CMDA to manage traders who are running shops inside the facility. Registration of traders will be done online apart from tracking rents and other charges to be paid by them. Moreover, circulars, government orders, and other official communications will be made available for the public to view. The list and details of forthcoming events to be held in the market premises will be released online apart from photographs of past events.

The document added that the website will be in both Tamil and English enabling users to access the content without any requirement of additional fonts. The website will also have a smartphone version.

“CMDA has invited system integrators to create the website. Once bids are finalised, the website will be rolled out in six months. The selected integrator will maintain the website for one year,” an official told DT Next.

Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex has a total of 3,941 shops, including 1,985 vegetable shops, 992 fruit shops, 472 flower shops, and 492 food grain shops.