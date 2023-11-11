Kothavalchavadi market stinks due to open defecation

CHENNAI: Kothavalchavadi is a busy market area in the city. But, the people using the market are in dire need of a lesson or two in hygiene. Despite having a public toilet in the Kothavalchavadi, denizens continue to urinate and defecate in public creating a health scare.

Not only open defecation, Kothavalchavadi, which is one of the main market areas in the city is thriving in an unhygienic condition due to dumping of waste in the market.

Especially during rains, the streets are coated with an unpleasant mixture of waste and water. Customers who go shopping there finding it difficult to walk inside the market as it is in a very bad condition.

“People do urinate and defecate openly even though the public toilet is open here. It is due to the mentality of people who do not want to maintain hygiene,” rued Abdul Rasaq, a seller nearby. Even after the corporation took measures, it is negligence from the side of the people.

“The people are defecating near the police booth itself where there are shops selling food items. The foul smell from that area makes it difficult for the pedestrians to walk across,” R Sajini, a commuter said.

This unhygienic situation leads to various health problems. People want the officials in the civic body to take immediate action to address the problem.

The vendors have been urging the Chennai Corporation to help and handle the situation by creating awareness to keep the neighborhood clean and healthy.

Can penalise offenders

When contacted, a senior official from the Royapuram corporation zone said that the toilets are functioning very well. He assured that he will make sure to educate the people to defecate and urinate in toilets through banners and other ways.

“If it continued, a penalty will be imposed on the people who do it,” he added. The official also mentioned that the sanitary workers clean the toilet over there every day and keep it neat for public use.