Kosasthalaiyar River now 83 times more oil-polluted

CHENNAI: While the State government machinery is struggling to remove oil spillage in Ennore Creek, an analysis revealed that Kosasthalaiyar River, which is the lifeline for eight fishing villages of north Chennai, has 83 times higher oil and grease content.

According to the analysis done by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, the water samples collected by the Board at the river revealed that the parameter phenolic compounds are 48.4 mg/L (milligrams per litre) as against the standard 1 mg/L, while oil and grease in water were found to be 828 mg/L as against the standard 10 mg/L.

Meanwhile, samples collected at Ennore Creek revealed phenolic compounds in the range of 22.3 mg/L to 28.3 mg/L, and oil and grease in the range of 86 mg/L and 158 mg/L.

Following the findings, the TNPCB has issued notice to CPCL (Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd) to pay environmental compensation for damages caused in contravention of the provisions under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. Also, CPCL should pay compensation to the families adversely impacted due to the oil spill including the loss of livelihood.

On the other hand, the Water Resources Department alleged that loads of chemical effluents and waste oil spills are being clandestinely discharged into the Buckingham Canal at various places like Netaji Nagar, IOCL Sadayankuppam and Kattukuppam fishing hamlet.

The department also alleged that Indian Oil Corporation, Manali Refinery, Gulf Oil, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation, situated from Manali to Ennore Creek, are causing the illegal spilling of oil into water bodies and intriguing the coastal ecosystem.

The Water Resources Department has issued notices to the oil refinery industries concerned to stop all the illegal discharges into the Buckingham Canal immediately.

With abundant fish resources, Kosasthalaiyar and Ennore Creek are famous for prawns and green crabs that provide considerable income to the fishermen in the region.

Also, the river offers sardine (chala or mathi) and carp fish (kendai meen). During the rainy season, barracuda fish enter the brackish water. But fishermen found several dead barracudas on Thursday. Moreover, the wetland is also home to migratory birds including pelicans.

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation has recommended the State government to provide more compensation in addition to Rs 6,000, which has been announced by the government for all rain-affected families.

According to a civic body source, as many as 5,852 families have been identified for additional compensation and the amount should be reimbursed from the CPCL.