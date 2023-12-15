Korea navy ship arrive in Chennai for the second consecutive year

CHENNAI: For the second consecutive year, Korea Navy cruise ship arrived in Chennai on Friday commemorating the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War Armistice.

The vessel is currently on its seventh circumnavigation to observe the anniversary of the cruise training ship.

The 2023 Cruise Training Task Group (CTTG) arrived at Chennai port, as it is the eleventh port of call for three days - Dec 15 to 17. This year marks the 17th visit of CTTG to India, and two consecutive visits have been made including the visit last year.

"During the training period of 141 days, 13 ports from 12 countries will be visited around 30,000 nautical miles (approx. 55,600km). So far, we have visited Canada, France and will sail around the globe. This year's CTTG is composed of a total of around 460 sailors, including approximately 150 midshipmen. They will be trained and will be placed in a ship after a short vacation, " said Jang Jea Kyung, public affairs staff, ROK Navy Cruise Training Task Group.

On the first day of the visit, the vessel visited Tamil Nadu - Puducherry Region Naval Command. On December 16, CTTG will host an on-board reception for the Indian Navy, government officials of India and Korean residents on the flight deck of ROK Hansando to enhance friendship between the two countries. This will also be a time for Korean residents to promote national pride.

The cruise will host a defense industry exhibition on board ROK Hwacheon in tandem with the ROK ship tour during the port call in Chennai on the third day. "Cruise Traing Task Group of Korean navy aims to grow the field experience of the Naval Academy cadets and also defense exchange and cooperation with the other countries, " said Rear Admiral Chung-Ho Cho, the Commander of Cruise Training Task Group.

"During the Korean War, India deployed an army medial unit, the 60 para field ambulance in Korea. It was the biggest among the foreign medical support during the Korean War. With the help of India, the Republic of Korea could recover from the wounds of war and develop to be one of the global pivotal countries, " Chung -Ho-Cho recollected.