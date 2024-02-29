Kodungaiyur landfill to be waterfront hangout

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will convert Kodungaiyur dump yard into the city’s latest hangout with a waterfront after reclaiming 250 acres. The park-cum-pond will be maintained with minimal construction for the public to spend time with a balanced ecology.



The process for removing legacy waste has commenced at Kodungaiyur dump yard. It would take at least two years to retrieve the original land. The biomining project is carried out in six packages – given to three contractors – at Rs 648 crore.

“Unlike the Perungudi dump yard, the landfill at Kodungaiyur is an OSR land. It would be a tough process to convert it into a water body to store water during monsoon. Hence, the 250 acres to be reclaimed will remain as open space,” T Saravanabavanantham, chief engineer (solid waste management) told DT Next. There won’t be any constructions other than for the processing plant.

Admitting to legacy waste polluting groundwater table, he said: “Biomining project is on in two major dump yards. Tenders will be called for fresh waste processing centres and it will be ensured there is no waste deposit left.”

Pointing to health issues forcing many to relocate – with the GCC dumping waste for over 40 years – residents are pressing for green plans for the landfill. “The new project should take into consideration that north Chennai is one of the low-lying areas and gets inundated every monsoon,” said R Ganesh, a resident.