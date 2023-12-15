Kodambakkam residents want roads re-laid

CHENNAI: The residents of Rathinammal Street in Rangarajapuram, Kodambakkam, urged the officials to repair damaged roads in the area. Residents complained that the roads were damaged even before the monsoon. They alleged that the roads started damaging after it was used by heavy vehicles due to the ongoing Metro works.

“The road has been damaged for more than three months. When this road was made as one way for the Metro works, heavy vehicles started coming. CMRL should make sure that the road is properly re-laid.

But this road was neglected,” fumed K Suraj, a local resident. The road was mostly used by nearby residents, he added. “After rains, the road was damaged. The residents in the nearby apartments have filed complaints to resolve the issue,” said X Raja, watchman in the nearby apartment.

The area had water stagnation during the recent floods in Chennai. The dust from the damaged road is causing difficulties to the pedestrians and denizens in the area. The residents urged the officials to resolve the issue.

When contacted the Ward Councilor B Karthika Baskar made sure that the roads will be repaired soon.