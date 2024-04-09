Knitwear brand uses tech to revolutionise texStyle

CHENNAI: Originally from Tiruppur, Nithya Suryaprakas dreamed of creating a brand that offers clothes combining luxury, comfort, and style. After thorough research and study, she launched Alonge, which offers fluidic luxury knitwear made with revolutionaryiCotton. It's a smart blend of shine, softness, stretch, and breathability.

"I aimed to blend quality with comfort. I wanted to make a brand with a clear purpose and exceptional quality that speaks for itself. That's how Alonge came to be. The brand believes fashion should fit seamlessly into one's lifestyle without any compromises. Alonge stands for elegance, efficiency, and lasting charm," explains Nithya Suryaprakas, creative director of Alonge.

Nithya Suryaprakas

Alonge introduced iCotton to the market for the first time through their collection. "We've brought innovative textile technologies to the brand. The first one is iCotton which seamlessly combines shine and stretch with traditional cotton's softness, breathability, and moisture-wicking abilities. Another innovation is fluid flow technology - our clothes are designed to flow with your movements effortlessly. Additionally, our knitwear is durable and can withstand multiple washes," she adds.

Each piece in the collection tells its own story, and the clothes are divided into five collections - essentials, pret, luxury, yin yang, and co-ords. “Designed for everyday wear and comfort, the essential pieces balance versatility with timeless appeal. The pret collection features finely crafted ready-to-wear garments, blending modern style with exceptional craftsmanship. The luxury collection showcases intricate hand embroidery and Japanese beads, taking luxury to new levels. The yin-yang collection explores the contrast between black and white, capturing their beauty. The co-ords are sophisticated, cool, and incredibly versatile, offering maximum impact with minimal effort." The collection will be on display from April 11-13 at Bask by Coffee?, Teynampet.