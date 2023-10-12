KN Nehru provides safety equipment to sanitary workers

CHENNAI: As many as 2,149 sanitary workers were provided with safety equipment at a cost of Rs 65.65 lakhs by the Chennai Metrowater Department on Thursday. The department is also conducting health camps for the workers.

On behalf of Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Minister for Municipal Administration K N Nehru provided the protective equipment. He said that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has issued various orders for the welfare of sanitation workers. Based on the same, the department is providing protective equipment to them as they work during waste disposal and treatment.

The department has advised all the sanitation workers to wear appropriate protective gear. All the metro water board employees and contract employees working in Chennai were provided with reflective clothing, eye glasses, full and half leg boots, headgear, gloves and face shield at a total cost of Rs 65.65 lakhs.

The minister said that the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board has signed a memorandum of understanding in collaboration with Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to improve the economic status of sanitation workers.

As per the MoU under the Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme has been introduced to transform sanitation workers into entrepreneurs. Under this scheme, sanitation workers will be turned into entrepreneurs by awarding tenders for maintenance of the sewer system using modern machinery and equipment. He said if the workers are hired for manual scavenging, strict action will be taken against such organisations or individuals.

The special medical camps are being conducted twice a year for all sanitation workers.

Later during the day, Municipal Administration Minister awarded a total of Rs 87 lakh educational scholarships and incentives to 1,506 students studying in Greater Chennai Corporation schools and pursuing higher education, students who got scored well in the 10th and 12th class public examination in Chennai schools and supporting teachers.

A total of Rs 4,84,500 for 324 students in class 10th and 383 students in class 12th. An amount of Rs 70,000 was given to 13 principals who saw an increase in the pass percentage in the respective schools. The students who passed out of the Corporation schools were also given the financial assistance, which included Rs 45,000 for one medical student, an amount of Rs 39,15,000 was given to 87 engineering students, Rs 10,50,000 for 150 students studying Arts and Science. A financial assistance of Rs 3,80,000 was given to 38 students studying nursing, Rs 2,40,000 for 24 students for diploma course and an amount of Rs 50,000 was given to five students studying law.