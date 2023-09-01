KN Nehru lays foundation stone for pedestrian plaza in KNK Road

CHENNAI: Minister for Municipal Administration K N Nehru laid the foundation stone for the construction of a pedestrian plaza in Khadar Nawaz Khan Road on Friday. He also inspected canal repair work and flyover work in Mambalam and rainwater drainage works in Ashok Nagar.

The pedestrian plaza is being constructed at a cost of Rs 19.81 crores, under the World Bank's Chennai City Partnership Programme and Greater Chennai Corporation fund.

The footpath complex includes cobble stone pathway, disabled-friendly footpath, auxiliary sewage system, drinking water pipelines, dedicated pipelines for telecommunication cable, rainwater drains, decorative lighting, seating facility and illuminated billboards.

The construction of this pedestrian plaza will have well-planned underground utilities, easy maintenance of all underground pipes, safe pedestrian movement, improved road safety, proper parking management, regulated vending activities, and will be a public space to benefit all ages.

The minister visited the canal restoration work in Mambalam that is being carried out at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore, near CIT Nagar and is being desilted under the Singara Chennai City Project Fund at a cost of Rs 59.50 crore. The work is expected to be completed by September.

He later inspected the construction of a flyover in T Nagar that is being constructed at a cost of Rs 130 crore. He directed the officials to carry out the work as per the appropriate technical guidelines and complete it within due time. He said that more than 2 lakh people will be benefitted from the flyover and more than 40,000 vehicles will pass through the flyover every day. He also inspected the upcoming rainwater drainage work and instructed the officials to finish the work quickly before the northeast monsoon.

The minister also inspected a 50 MLD sewage treatment plant in Nesapakkam that was constructed at a cost of Rs 86.9 crore. He inspected storm water drain work on the Anna Main Road in KK Nagar, which is expected to benefit more than five lakh people.