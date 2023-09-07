KN Nehru instructs officials to carry out project works expeditiously

CHENNAI: The Minister of Municipal Administration and Water Supply K N Nehru instructed the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to carry out all the project works being carried out on behalf of the department and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in coordination with the relevant service departments, at the department review meeting on Thursday.

The Minister said that 1,000 million liters of safe drinking water per day is being supplied to the areas under the Greater Chennai Corporation from Poondi, Cholavaram, Sengunram, Chembarambakkam, Kannankottai and Veeranam lakes.

Meanwhile, 100 million liters per day is being treated at seawater desalination plants operating at Meenjur and Nemmeli and it benefits 85 lakh people.

He said that there is a need for a regular daily supply of safe drinking water to the public in the areas covered by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Thus, the completion of a desalination plant to supply 150 million liters per day at Nemmeli should be carried out expeditiously.

He added that Perur has a production capacity of 400 million liters per day and after the foundation stone for the desalination plant was laid, the construction works are also going on at a fast pace.

The department is carrying out cleaning works of drains and removing sludge. He said that all drilling work should be done with proper safety with accessories. Regarding the drinking water project works in Manali, Madhavaram, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Perungudi, Shollinganallur, and underground sewerage projects in the areas merged with the Greater Chennai Corporation in 2011, he said that the officials must complete the project within the time limit.

"The construction of rainwater drainage works and connection works of rainwater drainage works in the Greater Chennai Corporation should be completed as soon as possible. The ongoing rainwater drainage works, dredging of stormwater drains, and dredging of water bodies should be completed before the northeast monsoon. Adequate safety arrangements must be made in places where rainwater drainage works are carried out. Work should be done without any inconveniences to the people, " he said.

He added that road construction works carried out by service departments including stormwater drainage and sewerage shall be repaired immediately upon completion of the works.

The project works should be completed expeditiously in coordination with relevant service departments including the Water Resources Department, Highways Department, TNEB, Chennai Drinking Water Board, Chennai Metro Rail, etc.