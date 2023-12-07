KN Nehru inspects rescue works being carried in Adyar and Velachery

CHENNAI: Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru visited and inspected the rescue works being carried out in Shollinganallur, Perungudi, Adyar and Manali. He said that the food is prepared for distribution in temporary places and is being given to the people stuck in the inundated areas.

The minister also distributed food to the flood victims and instructed the officials to speed up the rescue work and carry out all the activities to ensure normalcy.

The debris and garbage removal from the canals has also been ordered so that the rainwater can flow smoothly in the Okkiammaduvu canal. Later, he ordered the officials to inspect the relief works and distribute the relief materials to the public.

He further inspected several places in the Adyar Zone, including Velachery and Vijayanagar Bus Stand area. He also ordered the officers to provide uniform power supply to the people in the areas where the water has receded.