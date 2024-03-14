KN Nehru inaugurates new building at Ripon Building

CHENNAI: Minister for Municipal Administration K N Nehru inaugurated the name plaque of "Muthamizharingar Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Maligai" at the Ripon Building Complex on Thursday.

The building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 57.76 crores and the 24 x 7 Integrated Command and Control Centre, Disaster Management Centre, Information Technology (IT) and Geographical Information Systems (GIS) and other departments will function in the building.

The building's design is designed to match the traditional Ripon building and a skywalk has also been constructed to connect all the major buildings within the Ripon complex.

A gym set up at a cost of Rs 19.20 lakhs was also inaugurated by the minister in the Ripon building complex to maintain the health of the officers and employees working in the Greater Chennai Corporation.