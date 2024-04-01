KMC Metro station construction work: Traffic diversions announced on Poonamallee High Road

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions on Poonamallee High Road (EVR Salai) and surrounding roads in view of proposed KMC Metro station construction work on Barnaby Road.

Accordingly, diversions were implemented on a trial basis.

Barnaby Road will be temporarily closed from EVR Salai - Barnaby road junction and Rajarathinam street - Barnaby road junction.

Vehicles plying from EVR Salai X Gangureddy Junction will be restricted at EVR Salai X Barnaby road Junction towards Barnaby road. Instead, they will continue further and take new U turn in front of Guest Hotel towards Ega junction → left turn → Vasu Street → Rajarathinam Street → Barnaby road to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from Taylors road will be restricted to take Right turn on EVR Salai. Instead, they will take compulsory left and take new U turn in front of Guest Hotel to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from Ega junction will be restricted to take right turn towards Taylors road. Instead, they will proceed further for 50 meters and take newly proposed U turn to reach their destination.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Taylors road junction bound for Barnaby road will be restricted to take left turn at EVR Salai X Barnaby road Junction. Instead, they will take prior left turn at Ega junction → Vasu Street → Rajarathinam Street → Barnaby road to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from Gurusamy Bridge will be restricted to take right turn on EVR Salai towards Barnaby road junction. Instead, they will take compulsory left and take new U turn in front of Guest Hotel to reach their destination.

Rajarathinam Street to Barnaby road is made one-way: Vehicles coming from Muniyappa Street, Manikeshwari Street & Waddels road are restricted to take right turn on Rajarathinam Street.

All vehicles coming on EVR Salai towards Dasaprakash are restricted to take right turn towards Gangu reddy subway. Instead, they will proceed 50 meters further and take newly proposed U turn to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from Gangu reddy subway are restricted to take right turn on EVR Salai. Instead, they will take compulsory left turn and taken new U turn in front of Nehru Park metro station to reach their destination.