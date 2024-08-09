Kilo of tomato now costs Rs 30 in Chennai; prices may stay stable, say sellers

CHENNAI: Tomato prices, which went up to Rs 90 three weeks ago, have landed at Rs 30/kg in the retail markets. Sellers said that regular supply of vegetables has led to a decrease in prices, and also, the demand is less, says the sellers.

“First quality tomatoes are sold for Rs 25-40 and last-quality ones are sold for Rs 20-25. There is less demand for tomatoes now,” said R Raja, a retail seller in Broadway.

“In the wholesale market, first quality tomatoes are sold for Rs 25, second quality for Rs 20, and third quality for Rs 10. Three weeks ago, the price was down as the stock was less. Still, for now, there is a good inflow of tomatoes,” elaborated SS Muthukumar, president of Koyambedu Semi Wholesalers Association.

Decrease in demand for tomatoes has also led to a fall in prices, he opined, and added: “Suppose there was better demand, the price would have gone up to Rs 70. Demand is hit because of a huge inflow of tomatoes from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Expect this price to remain stable for another month.”

Mahalakshmi, a tea stall owner, pointed out that price-dip for tomatoes does not make a difference, “as we use both onions and tomatoes for making curry, and the price of onion has spiked”.

After COVID-19, one of the main sources of purchase is through online platforms, which mostly sell vegetables and fruits at a higher price than the normal shops.