Killers of DMK man in Sunguvarchatram surrender in Tambaram court

CHENNAI: Three men, who murdered the 25-year-old DMK man in Sunguvarchatram, surrendered in the Tambaram court on Monday.

The deceased was Albert of Echur in Sunguvachatiram, son of the Echur village panchayat president Kumudha Dominic.

Albert was also the head of the party’s youth wing in Sriperumbudur.

There was ongoing conflict between him and local gangsters over control on factories in the area.

On Saturday night, when Albert was standing with his friends near the factory in Echur, 6 men on three bikes hurled country-bombs at Albert, and also attacked him using sickles. Albert died on the spot.

The Sunguvachatiram police sent his body for post-mortem and were searching for the killers.

On Monday Arumugam, Dinesh Kumar and Pranav of Echur village surrendered in the Tambaram court.

The Sunguvachatiram police took them in custody and further inquiry is on.