Kilambakkam railway station to be ready in six months

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated Kilambakkam Railway Station, which could ease commuting to the recently inaugurated Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT), would be ready in six months, officials of Chennai Railway Division said here on Wednesday. Eerya Vishwanath, Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai Railway Division told media persons here on Thursday that the works of the station would be completed in six months.



Talking to media persons during a post-budget press briefing at the zonal headquarters, Vishwanath said, "We have already awarded the work. Work is in progress." Asked about the details of the works undertaken at the station, the DRM said that they would alter the line at the station, where a little modification was required. "The work is already awarded. They (state government) have paid the full amount. It will be done in six months. Land is available there, " Vishwanath added.

The Tamil Nadu government (CMDA) has already transferred Rs 20 crore to the railway department for the station, which would be connected to the bus terminus through a skywalk.