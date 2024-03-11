Kilambakkam railway station to be completed in Dec 2024

CHENNAI: Asked about the completion of the Kilambakkam railway station which would connect the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Centenary Bus Terminus to the City, Eerya Vishwanath, Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai said that the station work has been started and the station, along with the skywalk being constructed by the state government, would be completed in December 2024.

On the proposed fourth terminal project at Villivakkam station, R N Singh, general manager of Southern Railway said that they were facing some relocation and land acquisition issues for the fourth terminal project.



"We are in touch with the stakeholders within the railways to resolve the issues, " added Singh, who also briefed about the various railway works to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday, including the inauguration of the Chennai – Mysure, Trivandrum – Kasargod (upto Mangalore) Vande Bharat services.



The list of projects to be inaugurated by the PM also include 168 "one station, one product" stalls, a doubling project and three Jan Aushadi Kendra.



SR records a spurt in revenue.

Southern Railway has also seen a significant jump in its overall revenue in the current fiscal ending this month.



Principal Chief Commercial Manager Neenu Ityerah said that zone has mopped up Rs 10,135 crore in overall revenue up to February, against the Rs 9,344 crore for the same period last year.



In terms of passenger traffic revenue, the zone has netted Rs 6, 505 crores, against Rs 5,778 crore for the same period last year.

