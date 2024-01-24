Kilambakkam bus terminus will be made physically disabled friendly, says CMDA in MHC

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) submitted that a fresh tender will be proposed in two months to make the Kilambakkam Bus Terminus, Chennai as physically disabled friendly, before the Madras High Court (MHC).

Petitioner Vaishnavi Jayakumar moved the MHC seeking to direct the State to establish infrastructure to make the bus terminus as physically disabled-friendly.

The case was listed before the first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

The petitioner contended that the new bus terminus lacks basic amenities and the infrastructure is not friendly for physically disabled passengers to approach the establishment.

The access audit report submitted before the bench stated that the bus terminus is found to be not accessible for wheelchairs and other amenities for the passengers.

Government pleader P Muthukumar submitted that steps are being taken for that terminus to be disabled-friendly.

After the submission, the bench directed the State to submit the report regarding the action taken to make the bus terminus physically disabled-friendly, on March 25. Further, the bench also directed the State to construct the new proposed bus terminus at Mamallapuram, Kuthambakkam, Venpakkam, and Varadharajapuram as friendly for physically disabled passengers.