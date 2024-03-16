Kilambakkam bus terminus to go plastic-free

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) that maintains the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam has decided to make the facility a plastic-free zone.



The decision was taken during the 278th authority meeting held a few days ago to ban all single-use plastic within the KCBT premises. "Additionally, five Meendum Manja Pai kiosks will be set up to offer reusable cloth bags to passengers using the terminus and the plastic waste generated will be recycled, " the planning authority said.

This initiative aims to promote environmental sustainability by eliminating plastic waste generation and enhancing the overall eco-friendliness of the KCBT, the authority added.

On the other hand, Anshul Mishra, member secretary of CMDA, directed the officials to ensure barrier-free access in all existing bus termini and upcoming facilities. The initiative will include audit and collaboration of department for the welfare of differently abled persons.