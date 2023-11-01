Kilambakkam bus terminus to be inuagurated soon: Min Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: With all infrastructure works expected to be completed by November 15 to 20, the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam will be opened to public by the Chief Minister soon, said HR&CE Minister and CMDA chairperson PK Sekarbabu on Tuesday.

Inspecting the ongoing construction works at the bus terminus with Housing and Urban Development Secretary C Samayamoorthy, CMDA member secretary Anshul Mishra, and others the minister said, “The inauguration was delayed as there was no proper infrastructure around the terminus to drain water and address traffic congestion. Work on the expansion of four additional roads and stormwater drains are nearing completion.”

The bus terminus, spread over 86 acres, was planned in 2013 at Rs 400 crore and work started in 2019. Additional infrastructure works like stormwater drains and basic amenities were taken up at Rs 100 crore, the minister said.

To arrange alternative routes to reach the terminus, three new roads, Guduvanchery to Madambakkam, Aadhanur to Madambakkam and Vandalur Walahaja-Madambakkam link road were laid. A police station is being built at Rs 12 crore, a new park and a new entrance works are going on and would be completed in next 40 days, the minister said.