Kilambakkam bus terminus to be inaugurated by Stalin on Saturday

CHENNAI: The Kilambakkam bus terminus is set to be inaugurated by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday.

The officials are gearing up the inauguration of the Kilambakkam Bus terminus on Saturday.

Chief Minister Stalin would visit the Terminus and inaugurate it for public use in a simple ceremony at around 11 am. The MSME Minister TM Anbarasan during the DMK party meeting in Guduvanchery confirmed that the bus terminus will be inaugurated by the CM on Saturday and he would be visiting the entire premise of the terminus in the battery vehicle.

The Kilambakkam bus terminus was constructed to control the traffic on the GST Road in Perungalathur. The construction of the Kilambakkam bus terminal was started in 2018 at an estimate of Rs 397 crores. Many months ago all the interior work of the terminal was completed and it was said that the terminus would be inaugurated in June. Later it was postponed since the terminal was constructed without much planning.

There are problems with the entry and exit of the buses. The terminus was also flooded during the recents rains. Following that some modification works were held in the terminus and new culverts were constructed in the NH to prevent flooding.

Two weeks ago a trial run was conducted in the terminus with 100 buses.

Inaugural of the terminus would be helpful for the commuters to have seamless travel during the Pongal festival. Sources said that initially only a few buses will be operated from Kilambakkam and later it will be increased gradually.