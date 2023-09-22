Kilambakkam bus terminus: Access report flags issues

CHENNAI: Even as the opening of the Kilambakkam new bus terminus is getting delayed due to flood mitigation and traffic regulation works, the swanky facility has come under fire as accessibility report prepared by Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) pointed out several shortcomings in addressing the requirements of persons with disabilities.

A DRA release said that the inauguration will be further postponed as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) should retrofit the facility as per court directions.

Members of DRA, Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) and CMDA officials conducted a joint audit of the bus stand on September 15.

"It is unfortunate that 7 years after a similar access report with photo guidance for Chennai Metro Rail, Disability Rights Alliance is highlighting practically the same accessibility code violations for CMDA's mega bus terminus project at Kilambakkam, " the release said.

It added that despite repeated requests, the official order for a pre-inauguration access audit has not been issued to an empanelled vendor. The status of DRA's request for a similar exercise at Kuthambakkam Bus terminus is unknown. DRA also pointed out slippery surfaces and insufficient tactile flooring.

The accessibility report released by the organization lists possible fixes that can make the terminus more accessible. "As per guidelines, proper landings (flat surface) should be given on ramps at certain intervals. However, landings have not been provided properly. Moreover, the ramps are steep, " D Gnanabharathi, who took part in the audit, said.

He added that toilets are not accessible as persons with disabilities, who are left handed, could not use them freely.

Meanwhile, TARATDAC urged the planning authority to provide disposable gloves to the persons with locomotor disability, who are crawling, while using toilets.

"Resting room for mentally disabled passengers should be provided and a sanitary worker should present at all times to clean the room. Free access should be given to persons with disabilities to the waiting room, " a TARATDAC statement urged.

The association also demanded the to set up a toll free number and appoint human guides to assist persons with disabilities. Experts in sign language should also be stationed in the bus stand, the association added.