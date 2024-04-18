Kids to be ambassadors of Vandalur zoo with this course from Apr 24

CHENNAI: Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur has announced a Zoo Ambassador programme for students of Class 5 and above.

A release from the Zoo management said that students would explore various classes of wildlife by engaging in separate sessions focusing on mammals, birds, reptiles, and butterflies, alongside exploring the functions and activities of the zoo.

The camp dates are planned considering the climatic condition in 5 batches with a strength of 50 students per batch.

There are 5 batches in total, and the programme would be held for each batch on different dates. The first batch will be held from April 24-27, the second batch from May 1-3, the third batch from May 8-10, the fourth batch from June 5-7, and last batch from June 12 to 14.

The programme will be mentored by zoo experts, veterinarians, biologists and educators. Students will be provided with assignment sheets for each topic and programme kit will be given to the participant, the release added.

After completion, participants will be awarded with the title ‘Zoo Ambassador of Vandalur Zoo’ with a certificate, badge and passport that gives 10 free visits to the zoo.

“They will be ambassadors of Vandalur zoo and playing a pivotal role in promoting and conservation of zoo animals,” the release said.

Register at www.aazp.in/summercamp2024/