Kids, adults with special needs to take centre stage in play on saints

CHENNAI: RASA (Ramana Sunritya Aalaya), a renowned cultural organisation, is dedicated to advancing Indian classical arts and promoting inclusivity through various artistic initiatives. Under the direction of Dr Ambika Kameshwar, RASA has garnered praise for its avant-garde productions that blend tradition with modern themes. Their latest dance theatre production, Bharatambe, features 240 performers, including children, young adults, and individuals with differing abilities from seven special education schools and RASA’s life skills training centres.

Dr Vaishnavi Poorna, deputy director of RASA, says, “The production, titled Bharatambe, written and directed by Dr Ambika Kameshwar, takes you on a journey through the national symbols of India, shining light on the lives of renowned saints such as Swami Narayanan, Padmapadacharya, Neem Karoli Baba, Guru Nanak, and Sri Ramana Maharshi. This production promises to be a captivating exploration of India’s rich cultural heritage.” RASA has been doing similar productions for the last 25 years.

Vaishnavi emphasises that activities such as theatre and acting improve self-expression and enable individuals with differing abilities to express themselves, fostering a sense of identity and personal accomplishment. “Engaging in theatre boosts their confidence as they acquire new skills and take on different roles, allowing them to learn concepts more effectively. When they get positive feedback from the audience, it elevates their confidence levels. Also, their communication skills undergo significant development through the interactive nature of theatre, enhancing both verbal and non-verbal expressions. This helps individuals to effectively convey their emotions in real-life situations. Their social interactions are enriched through activities like theatre.”

When we dissect theatre activities, we uncover a wealth of learning experiences that can be applied to real life. “In theatre, individuals learn to adapt to different personalities on stage, understanding when to deliver lines, when to allow space for others, when to enter, and when to exit. Being part of such communities provides a supportive environment where they feel valued and accepted, contributing to a sense of purpose in life. Overall, they feel empowered, fostering a positive self-image - a crucial aspect of personal growth. Ultimately, it boils down to happiness - theatre activities evoke innate happiness, surpassing all barriers and allowing individuals to truly be themselves,” sums up Vaishnavi.

The play will be staged at Narada Gana Sabha on February 21 from 6.15 pm.