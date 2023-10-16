Kidnapped child rescued within hours by Railway Police

CHENNAI: Government Railway Police (GRP) secured the one year old child of a couple from Odisha, within hours of the child being kidnapped from Chennai Central railway station on Monday.

The parents of the child - Lankeshwar Kanhar and Nandini Kanhar of Kandhamal district, Odisha were waiting for a train at Platform 8 when the incident happened during the early hours of the day.

Around 2.45 AM, Nandini rushed to the railway police station within the station premises and cried that her child was missing.

The Sub Inspector on duty, Sarala checked the CCTV footages and found an unidentified couple taking the baby when the parents were asleep. Footages showed the kidnappers running towards the autorickshaw stand near Wall Tax road.

Police investigations with the auto drivers led them to the auto in which the kidnappers travelled and on enquiries with the auto driver, police learnt that they were dropped at Kundrathur.

A team was sent to Kundrathur and after investigations, police traced the kidnappers and the child in a tenement near Kundrathur lake.

The kidnappers were identified as Parabas Mandal (44) and his wife, Namitha (26) - both from Jharkhand.

The child was handed over to the parents. Further investigations are on with the kidnappers to ascertain the motive for their act.