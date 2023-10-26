Kickboxing photographer makes Chennai proud on the global stage

CHENNAI: Chennai-based Tanishq Arun, who ‘kick-started’ his photography career with a basic Nikon D300, is probably the first person to start a kickboxing photo gallery in India. “I am a kickboxer myself. I have represented our country on international stages. Seeing other countries boast huge galleries for the sport, I felt that it is time for India to start one. I was the media head of the Tamil Nadu State Amateur Kickboxing Association and a member of the Wako India Kickboxing Federation,” starts Tanishq, who is now studying in Canada to explore more about photography.

Tanishq Arun

Recently, two of Tanishq’s works, Kickboxing and Synchronicity won Honourable Mention at the International Photography Awards. It should be noted that this is the first time entries from Chennai have won awards. He also holds the honour of taking kickboxing photography to the finals at the World Sports Photography Award.

“I am the first person to practise kickboxing photography professionally in our country. I am passionate about both kickboxing and photography. The sport has given me several recognitions. I wanted to give something back to the sport and take it to the global stage. Even today, Indians have very little knowledge about this field,” says the 22-year-old, who describes his love for photography as intense.

Tanishq has more than six years of experience in the field. His interest in photography started when he was young as he grew up around cameras. He is the director of Dr Arun Camera Museum, located on ECR, founded by his father Dr AV Arun. His father started the collection two decades ago and the museum features more than 4,000 rare vintage cameras across the world. It includes Hunter Penrose, an eight-foot-long vintage camera, donated by the Mysore Maharaja Palace. It is reported that only two such cameras exist in the world, one in Australia and another in Chennai.

Hunter Penrose

They also have a camera that was used during World War 2, which captured the bombing in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. “Only 20,000 such cameras were manufactured and many were destroyed,” says Tanishq. Apart from these, the museum also highlights Hasselblad, the first camera brand to be used on the moon’s surface. Another interesting tidbit about the museum is that it is placed in the Asian Book Of Records as Asia’s largest camera museum and has been sent for the Guinness Book Of World Records. He terms his journey in one word, “Consistency,” “Learning is indispensable. I work towards the betterment of my art every day. My parents were supportive of my passion and they instructed me that I should be a self-made photographer and build a name for myself,” he adds.

Hasselblad

Tanishq’s tips for budding photographers in Chennai is to think beyond the niche genres- wedding and model photography. “Start exploring new genres and do not restrict your skills to one particular type of photography. It will help in shaping your talent,” he suggests. He divides his photography into two categories, photography as business and photography as an art. “For photography as a business, I want to learn more about high-end product photography and for art, I want to explore astrophotography with an aim to get into advanced techniques,” wishes the kickboxing photographer.

Talking about the challenges in the field, Tanishq remarks, “With Artificial Intelligence and iPhone photography slowly taking the limelight, ardent photographers can sustain in this competitive field only through consistency and quality.”

“The city is filled with talented photographers. I would ask them to invest in photography crash courses, even if they know the practical nuances. Dedicate yourself to your passion and send your extraordinary works to national and international competitions to tweak one’s skills,” he says. He also adds that he wants to show the talent of photographers from Chennai to the world.

Synchronicity

Tanishq aims to improve the overall standards of photography in Chennai. He wants to make the field more accessible and create more avenues and opportunities. “After equipping myself with more knowledge, I will educate people on the business of photography,” he concludes.