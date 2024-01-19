Khelo India inauguration live: CM Stalin reaches Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium
The games that will begin today will happen till January 31. 6,000 sportspersons would be competing and 1,000 referees besides 1,200 volunteers will be involved.
CHENNAI: Khelo India Youth Games' sixth edition will have a grand launch on Friday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence alongside Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
The event will take place in Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai and Coimbatore.
Live Updates
- 19 Jan 2024 11:59 AM GMT
Chief Minister MK Stalin has reached Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium for the Khelo India Youth Games inauguration ceremony.
- 19 Jan 2024 11:50 AM GMT
PM Modi has reached INS Adyar from where he will leave for Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium for the event.
- 19 Jan 2024 11:43 AM GMT
PM Modi leaves for INS Adyar by helicopter.
- 19 Jan 2024 11:32 AM GMT
Artists display cultural performances to welcome Modi to the city.
- 19 Jan 2024 11:24 AM GMT
PM Narendra Modi has arrived in Chennai for the Khelo India Youth Games inauguration.
- 19 Jan 2024 11:05 AM GMT
PM Modi has started for Chennai from Bengaluru.