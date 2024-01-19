Begin typing your search...

Khelo India inauguration live: CM Stalin reaches Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium

The games that will begin today will happen till January 31. 6,000 sportspersons would be competing and 1,000 referees besides 1,200 volunteers will be involved.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|19 Jan 2024 11:02 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-19 11:59:14  )
CHENNAI: Khelo India Youth Games' sixth edition will have a grand launch on Friday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence alongside Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The event will take place in Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai and Coimbatore.

Live Updates

2024-01-19 11:02:35
Online Desk

