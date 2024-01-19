Khelo India inauguration live: CM Stalin reaches Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium

CHENNAI: Khelo India Youth Games' sixth edition will have a grand launch on Friday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence alongside Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The games that will begin today will happen till January 31. 6,000 sportspersons would be competing and 1,000 referees besides 1,200 volunteers will be involved.

The event will take place in Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai and Coimbatore.