'Khelo India' balloon falling on Chennai airport runway creates flutter

The CISF officials rushed to the spot immediately to clear the balloon from the runway.

23 Jan 2024 7:56 AM GMT
CISF officials clearing the balloon.

CHENNAI: A brief unease prevailed at the Chennai airport as a 'Khelo India' balloon falls on the runway on Tuesday.

However, the operations weren't hampered due to the mishap and normalcy returned soon. The balloon, that was tied at the Nehru Stadium, has reportedly floated and fell near the airport after the rope was cut.

