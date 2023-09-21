Khadi sales dip in State, silk varieties up

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Khadi and Village Industries are currently facing a minor setback in the sales of products as it has dipped in 2022-2023 compared to the previous two years.

Sales in 2021-2022 were Rs 15 crore against this year’s figure of Rs 11 crore. However, the State’s Khadi silk varieties have performed well and the sales spiked in 2022-2023.

The Tamil Nadu Khadi and Village Industries Board has directly engaged a total of 1,116 spinners and 224 weavers for production during 2022-2023. A senior official from Khadi, Village Industries and Handicrafts Department, told DT Next that even during the pandemic period 2020-2021, the sales were Rs 12.97 crore and it increased to Rs 15.04 crore in 2021-2022.

“However, though the production of Khadi products was more in 2022-2023, the sales went down to Rs 11.86 crore,” he added. “Concerned authorities were finding reasons for the dip in sale. The existing Marketing Assistance Scheme (MAS) will be helping to increase the sales in 2023-2024.”

Stating that MDS is provided by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) at the rate of 30% on the prime cost of Khadi production and of the amount, 40% of the amount is given to spinners, weavers and artisans as wage incentive, he said the financial assistance could be increased in the future to improve sales.

The official pointed out that the Board has also increased its assistance from Rs 1.6 crore to Rs 2.1 crore this year. “Additionally, the State government also calculated and gave 20% financial assistance on the production of Khadi varieties and Sarvodaya Sanghs,” he said. “For the transparent disbursement of the financial assistance, the specified amount would be credited directly to the beneficiaries’ accounts. All disbursement details will be uploaded in KVIC portal.”

He said with the popularity of polyester varieties in the market, Khadi and Village Industries have also started producing polyester cloth using polyester yarn with cotton in the ratio of 67:33. Since beneficiaries have decreased, the Board has engaged in creating awareness on welfare schemes for potters.

The official said that there are 34 Potters Industrial Co-operative Societies functioning with 3,816 members under the control of the Board. “However, the beneficiaries, who avail rainy season maintenance allowance of Rs 5,000/potter every year has reduced to 11,676 in 2022-2023 compared to the previous year’s figure of Rs 11,822,” he added.

According to him, in 20202021, the sales of Khadi silk were Rs 5.39 crore, which increased to Rs 6.29 crore in 20212022. “In 2022-2023, the sales have further increased to Rs 6.57 crore,” he added.

Pointing out that the State Khadi silk varieties are produced in 6 silk sub-centres, the official said: “Since the Central Silk Board has issued ‘silk mark’ labels for the varieties produced by the State through the board, demand for these products increased. The board is producing attractive printed and embroidered silk sarees with new designs, which is becoming popular among the younger generation.”