Kerosene bombs hurled at BJP man’s house

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested by the Mangadu police for allegedly hurling kerosene bombs on the house of a BJP functionary on Friday night.

The accused Ganesan and Hemanath were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday. Of the two bombs, one fell on a tree and the other fell on a neighbour’s compound. No damage was caused to the BJP functionary’s house.

Ramasamy (48), a BJP functionary, is a businessman while his wife runs a Siddha clinic near their residence. Ramasamy’s wife was alone when the accused hurled the kerosene bombs and sped away on a bike.

Probe revealed that Ramasamy had picked up a quarrel with the duo, who are from the same locality, last week over a road rash incident. Irate over this, the duo hurled kerosene bombs at Ramasamy’s house, police said.