Begin typing your search...

Kerosene bombs hurled at BJP man’s house

No damage was caused to the BJP functionary’s house.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Nov 2023 10:45 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-04 22:46:00.0  )
Kerosene bombs hurled at BJP man’s house
X

Representative Image (File)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested by the Mangadu police for allegedly hurling kerosene bombs on the house of a BJP functionary on Friday night.

The accused Ganesan and Hemanath were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday. Of the two bombs, one fell on a tree and the other fell on a neighbour’s compound. No damage was caused to the BJP functionary’s house.

Ramasamy (48), a BJP functionary, is a businessman while his wife runs a Siddha clinic near their residence. Ramasamy’s wife was alone when the accused hurled the kerosene bombs and sped away on a bike.

Probe revealed that Ramasamy had picked up a quarrel with the duo, who are from the same locality, last week over a road rash incident. Irate over this, the duo hurled kerosene bombs at Ramasamy’s house, police said.

ChennaiMangadu policearrestBJP functionarykerosene bombsRamasamy’s houseRamasamy
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X