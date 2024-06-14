Kerala man held with 18 kg ganja at Chennai central railway station

CHENNAI: Government Railway Police (GRP) on Friday arrested a 32-year-old man from Kerala for alleged possession of 18 kg of ganja at the Chennai central railway station.

The accused, Mohammad Kasim is a native of Malappuram district in Kerala.

GRP personnel had received a tip-off about the movement of ganja in a train reaching the city after which surveillance was increased.

Around 3.30 am, police teams were monitoring passengers who deboarded the Howrah Express and detained the accused on suspicion.

On searching his bags, Police found 18 kg of ganja after which he was arrested.

In another incident, Chennai Police secured two persons who were in possession of 35 grams of high quality ganja in a service apartment in Saligramam.

Police had received a tip off after which they conducted searches at the service apartment on Dhanalakshmi colony and found the ganja on two persons - Abinesh and Gowri Shankar.

Police investigations revealed that the duo had brought the ganja from personal consumption from a cameraman for Rs 45,000.

Further investigations are on.