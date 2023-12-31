Kerala man evading arrest for 9 years secured at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A Kerala man wanted in a police case and evading arrest for over nine years was secured by immigration officials on his arrival at the city airport on Sunday morning. He was then handed over to Kerala police.

The arrested person was identified as Syed Ibrahim (40).

In 2015, he was booked by the Karuvarakundu police station in Malappuram under sections including sexual harassment, cheating among others.

Syed Ibrahim evaded arrest then and escaped after which a look out notice was issued against his name and circulated to all airports after it was found that he had escaped to a foreign country.

On Sunday morning, Syed had arrived in a flight from Kuwait.

During immigration clearance, his passport was flagged after which he was detained.

Malappuram Police were informed about the detention of a suspect in one of the cases and he was handed over to the Kerala Police, airport sources said.