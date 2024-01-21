Kenyan woman pushed into flesh trade on false job promise rescued by police

CHENNAI: City police on Friday rescued a 30-year-old Kenyan woman who was found loitering near the Mofussil bus terminus in Koyambedu. Interrogations revealed that she came to India in August last year after being promised of a job by a fellow Kenyan national but was forced into prostitution.

After living for a few months in Bengaluru, the woman came back to Chennai and was living in an apartment in Kilpauk area with three other Kenyan women.

She told police that the Kenyan man who promised her a job in a supermarket was forcing her into prostitution and she left the apartment in Kilpauk to escape from his clutches. She told cops that she was trying to get jobs so that she can earn money to get back to Kenya.

She was handed over to the Kilpauk police who conducted investigations at the place where she was staying and got her admitted to a home for women. Her visa is valid till July this year, police said.