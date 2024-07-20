Kelambakkam Traffic police inspector suspended for demanding ‘mammol’

CHENNAI: The Kelambakkam traffic police inspector was temporarily suspended for demanding mammol from the motorists.

Anburaj, the inspector of Traffic in the Kelambakkam police station used to intercept the two-wheelers during the vehicle check-in OMR and even if the biker has all the valid documents Anburaj would demand mamool.

Anburaj would also cross his jurisdiction and stop the sand-loaded lorries in Vandalur and Rathinamangalam and would demand money from the lorry drivers.

Following that many complaints against Anburaj were received in the Tambaram police Commissioner's office and after an inquiry the Tambaram police Commissioner Anbin Dinesh Modak suspended Anburaj and ordered departmental action against him.