Kejriwal & Mann meet Stalin to seek support against Centre’s Ordinance

CHENNAI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin at his residence in Alwarpet on Thursday.

According to reports, DMK MPs Kanimozhi and TR Baalu also were present at the meeting.

The purpose of the meeting is for an effort to seek support against the Centre's Ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital.



Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal & Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meet Tamil Nadu CM and DMK president MK Stalin in Chennai. The two AAP leaders are meeting CM Stalin to seek support on the Centre's ordinance issue. pic.twitter.com/FIrGXKor2K — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023

Notably, Kejriwal had on May 23 embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Ordinance. Kejriwal will meet Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on June 2.

