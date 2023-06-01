Begin typing your search...

Kejriwal & Mann meet Stalin to seek support against Centre’s Ordinance

According to reports, DMK MPs Kanimozhi and TR Baalu also were present at the meeting.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|1 Jun 2023 12:14 PM GMT
CHENNAI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin at his residence in Alwarpet on Thursday.

The purpose of the meeting is for an effort to seek support against the Centre's Ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital.

Notably, Kejriwal had on May 23 embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Ordinance. Kejriwal will meet Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on June 2.

