‘Keep the comic characters true to their history’

CHENNAI: Renowned comic book artist and writer Dan Parent, celebrated for his iconic contributions to Archie Comics, is set to visit Chennai this weekend as a special guest at Chennai Comic Con. In an exclusive interview with DT Next, Dan delves into his illustrious journey within the comic book industry, offering insights into his creative process and sharing his thoughts on the future of the comic book industry.

“I’m thrilled to attend the first Chennai show. Fans can expect to meet me with my assortment of prints, books, and sketches. Plus, I’ll be happy to sign books and whatever fans want to bring for me to sign at the Chennai Comic Con,” he shares, setting the tone for what attendees can anticipate from his presence at the event.

Dan started his journey in the comic book industry in 1987 after graduating from the Joe Kubert School of Art. “I was inspired by comics and got into the industry. As a long-time contributor to Archie Comics, I try to stay on top of current events and pop culture, which helps to keep my work modern and timely,” he reflects.

When asked about his creative process for crafting new storylines or characters for Archie Comics, the writer reveals, “I usually come up with a list of ideas, and then the folks at Archie will tell me which ideas they like. I always strive to provide them with a variety of ideas, the best that I can.” In 2010, Dan introduced the first openly gay character in Archie Comics when he created Kevin Keller in Veronica #202, which he wrote and drew.

The Archie characters have been there for decades, captivating both longtime fans and new readers alike. Dan sheds light on the secret to their enduring relevance, stating, “As long as you keep the characters true to their history, you can put them in contemporary storylines that will attract new readers and entertain the longtime readers.”

According to Dan, iconic characters like Archie serve as a springboard for exploring fresh narratives and concepts, given their built-in audience. “Established readers can introduce new readers,” he explains. “My primary aim is to entertain. If I can incorporate a meaningful message or theme, all the better.”

With the rise of digital media, the future of comic book consumption is evolving and Dan agrees with it. “We’ve already seen where digital media is going with comics. There is an audience that enjoys reading comics digitally, but I believe more people still prefer the tactile experience of holding a physical book in their hands. However, regardless of the format, it doesn’t change how I approach storytelling.” Currently, Dan is crafting summer and fall stories - “There are also a couple of special projects in the works, but I can’t reveal them just yet,” he concludes.