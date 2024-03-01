Kauvery Hosp opens advanced fertility centre

CHENNAI: Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road, launched its advanced fertility centre with an expert clinical team and world-class infrastructure including the latest equipment, to deliver exceptional clinical outcomes for couples facing challenges in conception and other fertility-related issues.

Dr Thamizachi Thangapandian, Member of Parliament -- South Chennai, inaugurated the new state-of-the-art centre.

The Fertility Centre has a fully equipped embryology lab, state-of-the art OTs, advanced diagnostic equipment and modern infrastructure for a wide range of procedures. It offers assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatments like intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI).

Dr S Chandrakumar, Founder and Executive Chairman of Kauvery Group of Hospitals said, “The centre will help couples who seek medical assistance in conception and successful parenthood. In our pursuit of excellence, we aspire to be one of the finest fertility centres offering personalised care.”