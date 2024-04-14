Kasimedu harbour modernisation gets State CRZ nod

CHENNAI: Modernisation of Kasimedu fishing harbour may commence soon, as the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) has recommended the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority to provide Coastal Regulation Zone clearance to the project.

Earlier, the TNSCZMA had denied the clearance to the Chennai Fishing Harbour Management Committee, which is implementing the modernisation project, citing that setting up and expansion of fish processing units, including warehousing, are prohibited activities as per the CRZ norms. The Fisheries Department provides Rs 120 crore for the project.

Following this, the committee withdrew the fish processing units and resubmitted the proposal. However, the committee should adhere to conditions such as proper collection of thermocol and abandoned fishnets and proper solid waste management. The committee should also ensure that the scheduled species of marine organisms caught in the fishing nets are released back into the sea.

Under the project, more than 20 works, including boat repair and spare parts complex, fish handling shed, parking, vessel monitoring and control system at harbour entrance, effluent treatment plant and sewage treatment plant. Most of the activities fall under CRZ-II zone, and thus require CRZ clearance.

Once the SEIAA clears the proposal, it will be sent to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for final approval.

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has already exempted the project from requiring planning permission. As per Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules (TNCDBR) Rules, 2019, planning permission and planning approval are exempted for operational constructions and installations of government such as Railways, National Highways, major ports, airways and aerodromes, posts and telegraphs, telephone, wireless, broadcasting and other like forms of communications, regional grid for electricity, defence, Metro Rail and minor ports.