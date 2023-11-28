Kasimedu cries for attention, repair of damaged roads sought

CHENNAI: Kasimedu, the commercial hub for wholesale marine produce contuinues to be an eyesore, and the roads leading to the perishable market is now crying for attention.

Particularly with the monsoon playing havoc the interior roads are full of potholes.

The poor road conditions and water stagnation in the road during the monsoon season is a regular phenomenon and the conditions pose difficulty to the customers and the sellers at the Kasimedu fish market.

The road which connects the harbour from the main road is used by thousands of commuters and has been in bad shape for several months.

“The road has been in this state with potholes for almost 8 years. When the road is damaged, officials do take up patch works, but there is no permanent solution. The situation worsens during the rains. Waterlogging and muds also pose danger to motorists and endangers their lives,” said T Senthil, a local resident.

“The unchecked water stagnation also poses health hazard and serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” said a local resident.

Kasimedu fishing harbour is a well-known and lively fishing port in Chennai, where a large number of consumers come every day to buy fish. This road is often used by vehicles carrying fish to retail outlets, but not enought attention is given, the fish vendors said.

Customers do come here to buy fish, and it is the officials responsibility to improve the roads for the people, according to A Yelumalai, an auto driver at the Kasimedu fishing harbour.

When contacted the Tondiarpet zonal officer he said that the Corporation would look into the issue and take steps to resolve the same.