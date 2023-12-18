Kashi Tamil Sangamam train welcomed at various stations

CHENNAI: The inaugural special train of No. 06367, Kanniyakumari – Banaras Kashi Tamil Sangamam Weekly Express which has commenced its journey on Sunday stopped at Chengalpattu (09:45 hrs.), Kanchipuram (10:25 hrs.), Arakkonam (11:50 hrs) and Perambur (13:05 hrs) Railway Stations on Monday during its journey.

Elected representatives, Govt officials, railway passengers, students and the general public welcomed the delegates attending the Kashi Tamil Sangamam by the special train.