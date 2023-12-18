Begin typing your search...
Kashi Tamil Sangamam train welcomed at various stations
Elected representatives, Govt officials, railway passengers, students and the general public welcomed the delegates attending the Kashi Tamil Sangamam by the special train.
CHENNAI: The inaugural special train of No. 06367, Kanniyakumari – Banaras Kashi Tamil Sangamam Weekly Express which has commenced its journey on Sunday stopped at Chengalpattu (09:45 hrs.), Kanchipuram (10:25 hrs.), Arakkonam (11:50 hrs) and Perambur (13:05 hrs) Railway Stations on Monday during its journey.
