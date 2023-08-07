Begin typing your search...
Karunanidhi death anniv: DMK begins peace march
CHENNAI: DMK, on Monday, set off on a peace march in Chennai on the fifth death anniversary of the former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.
The peace rally that is being held under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin will start from Karunanidhi statue in the Omandurar Estate Complex till the Kalaignar Memorial at Marina.
Chief Minister @mkstalin along with #DMK party leaders and cadres went on a silent march towards former chief minister #KalaigarKarunanidhi’s memorial on his 5th death anniversary.— DT Next (@dt_next) August 7, 2023
@_Hemanathan_ #MKStalin #KalaingarMemorialRally #KalaingarMemorial #Kalaignar #MKarunanidhi pic.twitter.com/pKRyNe6zB4
According to Daily Thanthi report, DMK ministers, MLAs, MPs and party leaders turned up for the peace march.
