Karunanidhi death anniv: DMK begins peace march

CHENNAI: DMK, on Monday, set off on a peace march in Chennai on the fifth death anniversary of the former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

The peace rally that is being held under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin will start from Karunanidhi statue in the Omandurar Estate Complex till the Kalaignar Memorial at Marina.

According to Daily Thanthi report, DMK ministers, MLAs, MPs and party leaders turned up for the peace march.

