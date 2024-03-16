Kannagi Nagar to get Metro Water, CM lays foundation stone for infra works

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Friday has commenced laying an underground pipeline at an estimated cost ofRs 69.57 crore, to ensure residents of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) at Kannagi Nagar get piped drinking water supply soon.

CM MK Stalin laid the foundation stone for the underground drinking water project in the Shollinganallur zone (zone 15). The work of constructing water distribution channels, ranging from 100 meters to 400 meters in length, with a depth of 18.54 kilometers, has commenced for residential homes in TNUHDB, a statement released on Friday.

The high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes are going to be installed to carry 300 liters per second catering to 15,656 links. An overhead tank with a capacity of 38 lakh liters is also going to be built. Once completed, this project will provide 6 million liters of drinking water daily. Over 1 lakh residents of Kannagi nagar residents will get benefited.