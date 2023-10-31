Kanchi residents block sewage truck demanding corpn to fix open sewer issue

CHENNAI: Residents of Kancheepuram protested against the corporation, upset with the civic body’s failure to provide a permanent solution to sewage woes.

Jawaharlal Street and Darka Street which comes under the 3rd ward of the Kancheepuram corporation was flooded with sewage and locals appealed to the Kancheepuram corporation officials to repair the sewer to prevent it from inundating on the road.

However, they allege that their pleas fell on deaf ears. On Monday morning the residents blocked the corporation sewage truck in Jawaharlal street and protested they needed a permanent solution.

On information, the Vishnu Kanchi police visited the spot and held talks with the residents. As it was difficult to handle an angry public, the corporation officials were brought in to douse the situation.