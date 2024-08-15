Kancheepuram man hacks bank account, avails loan without consent; arrested

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old man, Rajkamal, was arrested by the Cyber Crime Police for allegedly hacking into a bank account and obtaining a loan of ₹3,00,000 without the account holder's knowledge or consent.

The account holder, Senthil Kumar, had filed a complaint with the police in April 2023, stating that his account had been hacked and a loan had been taken in his name in the year 2021.

The complainant is working in USA since 2009.

The police investigation revealed that Rajkamal of Acharapakkam in Kanchipuram had used Senthil Kumar's phone number and email address to apply for the loan and had obtained the loan against latter's account.

Only after receiving regular notices at his Chennai address from the bank on payment default on loan taken, Senthil Kumar came to know about the loan he became aware about the fraud.

When came to know about the fraud he had lodged a complaint with the Chennai police.

Further investigation led to Rajkamal's arrest in Ambur on Wednesday.

A mobile phone used in the crime was seized from him. He was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.