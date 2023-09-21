Kancheepuram District Court denies bail request of TTF Vasan

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram District Court denied the bail request of TTF Vasan on Thursday.

Motovlogger TTF Vasan met with an accident on Sunday while performing a bike stunt on the highway near Dhammal in Kancheepuram.

In the accident, Vasan's hand got fractured and he suffered minor injuries in the body.

Vasan who was admitted to a private hospital in Kancheepuram was discharged within a day. The Baluchery Chatiram police who registered a case against Vasan under various sections arrested him on Tuesday early morning from his friend's house in Thiruvalur.

Later Vasan was ordered to be under custody till October 3rd and he was sent to the Puzhal prison.

On Thursday Vasan applied for bail at the Kancheepuram district court and Judge Symonds during the hearing said that bail cannot be granted for Vasan within two days as he is repeating the same kind of stunts regularly and dismissed the bail petition.