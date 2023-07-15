Kamarajar statue broken into pieces after cattle pulls garland over it

CHENNAI: The statue of Kamarajar was broken into pieces in Anagaputhur on Saturday on his birth anniversary.

The police said that the statue was already in a weak condition and it got broken when the cattle pulled the garlands that were put on his birth anniversary.

A bust sized statue of the late Chief Minister K Kamaraj was placed on Anagaputhur road near Pallavaram for more than three decades. Following his birth anniversary on Saturday, the supporters of the Congress party put garlands on the statue of the leader and decorated it. However, in the afternoon the statue suddenly got broken and soon hundreds of supporters gathered in the spot and protested on the road.

The Shankar Nagar police who visited the spot held inquiries and the police when browsed the CCTV footage of the nearby buildings they found that the statue was broken when the cattle pulled the garland. Police said the statue was placed 35 years ago and due to lack of maintenance, it was in a dilapidated condition. Later the supporters gave up the protest and dispersed.