Kamal seeks CM intervention on poor construction of a multi-storey apartment complex

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Sunday sought the intervention of the chief minister on the issue of residents complaining about ceiling cracks and concrete plasters peeling off the roof at the 17-storey Jains Westminster apartment complex at Vadapalani.

In a tweet, Haasan shared a video link to a news report on the multi-storey apartment complex.

"'What do you call home?' I am bringing this heart-wrenching video to the attention of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. This layer of instability calls into question the safety of thousands of lives. I request you to take strict action against those who failed to provide quality housing and also to get due justice to the victims, " he wrote.

Earlier, the MNM members staged a protest on Sunday against violence in Manipur and sought dismissal of the state government there.