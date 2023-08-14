Begin typing your search...

Kamal asks people to take vow to unite to make India as envisioned by Gandhi

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Aug 2023 9:47 AM GMT
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan. (File)

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Monday called upon the people to take a vow to unite in purpose to make India the country envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Independence Day.

"India’s journey has been one filled with highs and lows, pain and joy, love and hate. Yet, our tryst with destiny continues. Today, let us all vow to unite in purpose to make India the country Bapu envisioned. An India where no child is born in poverty or goes to bed hungry. An India whose economic might is a beacon, attracting the world to our shores. An India whose culture and knowledge reign supreme in the global arena," he wrote in his Independence Day greeting.

"Fellow Indians, I humbly bow my head to this great land and its people - a tapestry of religious, ethnic, linguistic, and cultural diversity. Happy Independence Day to you all," he greeted.

DTNEXT Bureau

