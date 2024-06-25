Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: NHRC issues notice to Chief Secretary, DGP; seeks detailed report in a week

CHENNAI: Taking suo motu congisance of media reports about Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Head of Tamil Nadu Police Force seeking a detailed report within one week.

"The report is expected to include the status of the FIR, the medical treatment of the victims who are hospitalised and the status of disbursement of the compensation to the aggrieved families by the State government. The Commission would also like to know about the action taken against the delinquent officers, responsible for the tragedy," it said.

The commission said that the news reports, if true, raises a serious issue of violation of the right to life of the victims. "The states have exclusive power to regulate the production, manufacture, possession, transport, purchase, and sale of intoxicating liquors," it pointed out.

The panel also took note of reports that the Tamil Nadu government has ordered a thorough investigation in the matter.

Also Read: Death toll rises to 60 in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, over 150 who consumed spurious liquor still hospitalised