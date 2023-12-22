Begin typing your search...
Kalakshetra sexual harassment row: MHC directs Chennai Police Commissioner to take action against faculty
Justice G Jayachandran directed the Commissioner to initiate a preliminary enquiry by appointing an investigation officer.
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Chennai Police Commissioner to take action in an alleged sexual harassment complaint against a faculty of Kalakashetra.
Justice G Jayachandran directed the Commissioner to initiate a preliminary enquiry by appointing an investigation officer.
Further, the judge also directed to submit a report within 60 days.
A petitioner, who preferred anonymity filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking to investigate the complaint regarding the sexual harrasment.
The petitioner also sought before the court to direct the police to maintain the anonymity.
Next Story