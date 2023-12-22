Kalakshetra sexual harassment row: MHC directs Chennai Police Commissioner to take action against faculty

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Chennai Police Commissioner to take action in an alleged sexual harassment complaint against a faculty of Kalakashetra.

Justice G Jayachandran directed the Commissioner to initiate a preliminary enquiry by appointing an investigation officer.

Further, the judge also directed to submit a report within 60 days.

A petitioner, who preferred anonymity filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking to investigate the complaint regarding the sexual harrasment.

The petitioner also sought before the court to direct the police to maintain the anonymity.